Star of the Week: Hage Geingob

Our Star of the Week is President Hage Geingob for issuing a directive with immediate effect to ban foreign trips for Cabinet ministers, deputy ministers and other political office bearers. The directive, which is specifically in the interest of curtailing public expenditure, is in effect until the end of February. While economic and political analysts have welcomed the directive, many are of the opinion it would have had a greater impact if it was extended for a longer period as foreign trips drain the national treasury in terms of pricey tickets and hefty travel claims by senior government and other officials. Critics also suggest it should have included domestic travel as some officials habitually attend workshops or even at times claim they are on familiarisation official trips.