Song Night returns to capital after debuting at the Coast

Pinehas Nakaziko

Song Night returns to the capital next Saturday following the first ever auditions at the Coast and also the debut of the edition at the Coast this Wednesday and Thursday in Walvis Bay and Swakopmund respectively.

Organiser of the series, Lize Ehlers, announced the return to the Capital this year, with auditions next Wednesday at the Imagine Games Café, at six O’clock (18h00) in the evening.

Donna Collins strings from Swakopmund that the first edition of Song Night Namibia took a tour to the coast last week with young upcoming artists of Izzy and Zelna showcasing their talents to a large crowd. Groups at the Coast underwent rehearsals stretching from January 24 to 29. These were followed by ‘Song Night’ shows on January 30 in Walvis Bay at Lothar’s Steakhouse and in Swakopmund on January 31 at the Desert Tavern. Participating ages varied from seven to 57. ‘Miss H’ The energetic, guitar playing musician was the headlining act for both coastal shows, and was brought on board to share some of her experience with the ‘first timers’ on how the music industry works.

This time around, Windhoek singers can now look forward to being part of the Windhoek Song Night experience again every second month with shows scheduled for February, April, June, August, and October. “With a new venue as its home (Imagine Games Café) – singers can now audition, rehearse, and perform at Imagine Games Café; situated on Macadam Street in the Grune Kranz Complex in Ausspannplatz, formerly known as La Brocante,” says Lize, adding that Song Night gears up for another successful year of supporting upcoming singers.

To top it up, Lize says the First National Bank (FNB) Namibia Holdings Foundation Trust has once again shown its support towards the vision and work that Song Night has executed for over seven years, with a sponsorship of N$70 000. Song Night, initiated in April 2011, is a free platform for the development of Namibian singers, establishing and nurturing their musical careers.