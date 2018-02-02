Oteya bring singing friends to Chopsi’s

Jeremiah Ndjoze

Local songbird Oteya, forever an industrious musician, has entered into a three- month contract with Windhoek’s prime hangout spot, Chopsi’s.

Oteya, real name Daphne Willibard, will appear every Wednesday’s feature as a resident musician – in gigs baptized ‘Oteya and friends.’ The maiden night of the show, three weeks ago, featured conscious rapper KP Illest as Oteya’s friend with the two jamming to a packed venue. In one other session Oteya hosted TV presenter-cum-singer, Paul da Prince. Suleiman Kyababa, who doubles as Oteya’s husband and manager, says this is just the beginning. “We continuously challenge ourselves to come up with something new. Oteya’s brand is growing and we want to ensure that this growth is met with fresh and innovative ways to ensure the market doesn’t get bored,” Kyababa says.

He further reveals that the feature has been necessitated by a quest to mainstream the Ondeya hit maker among music folks who rarely go to live shows and would rather opt to be entertained at their favourite watering holes. “We are not going to reveal who the friends are, because we want this whole thing to ride on Oteya’s brand alone. So if folks want to know who the friends are they should show up at the events,” Kyababa adds revealing that Oteya is now grinding in the studio, working on her third studio album.