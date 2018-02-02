NWR ends Torra Bay season with a bang

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) recently ended its Torra Bay camp season, which is situated in the Skeleton Coast National Park, differently from previous periods by hosting a season end function for its campers with the popular South African band, Radio Kalahari Orkes.

The idea of having a show came from NWR’s board chairman, Ambassador Leonard Iipumbu, during his tour of Jakkalsputz, Mile 72, Mile 108, Terrace Bay and Torra Bay with NWR’s Managing Director, Zelna Hengari, late last year.

It was during this trip that the chairman asked Hengari what NWR did to thank the campers that spend such an extended period at the company’s miles. Hengari then tasked a team to come up with something to do before the season ended to appreciate most of its campers who had been at the camp for the better part of December 2017 and January 2018.



Most of the clients that were present had nothing but admiration for NWR’s board and management for executing such a thoughtful idea. They appreciated NWR for going out of their way to please their clients. One client said that “the show was entertaining and a very rare gesture that other companies should start emulating”.

Such feedback is one of the reasons Hengari has nothing but praise towards NWR’s chairman. “It’s a great pleasure working with him, as he is a man full of ideas aimed at making NWR the best company to work for. This is why we saw the need to execute his idea in a manner that would show our appreciation for his leadership and guidance,” she

said.