Namibia, India trade expected to grow

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-Trade and economic relations between Namibia and India are expected to grow this year, India’s High Commissioner to Namibia, Kumar Tuhin has said.

Speaking at the recent celebration of the 69th Republic Day of India, Tuhin said the exchanges and interactions in various sectors between India and Namibia are expected to further intensify this year.

Tuhin highlighted the continued friendly and strong relations between the two countries saying the relationship is marked by trust and mutual understanding.

He recalled the landmark visit of the President of India to Namibia in June 2016, which he said laid a strong foundation for the further strengthening of bilateral cooperation in several fields of cooperation.

Speaking at the same occasion, the Deputy Minister, Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Dr Samuel Ankama who was the chief guest thanked the Indian government for the donation of 1,000 tonnes of rice as drought relief aid, the donation of a cash grant to the Indira Gandhi Maternity Clinic in Okahao and the capacity building programmes in various fields.

In attendance, among others, were the Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Bernard Haufiku, the Minister of Poverty Eradication Zephania Kameeta, Mayor of Windhoek Muesee Kazapua, high ranking government officials, diplomats from various countries, members of parliament and members of the diplomatic corps.

The event started with the singing of Indian and Namibian national anthems, lighting of a traditional Indian lamp and speeches by Tuhin and Ankama.

Earlier in the day, a flag hoisting ceremony was organised at the premises of the High Commission of India at 97, Nelson Mandela Avenue, Klein Windhoek.

A large number of the Indian community in Namibia attended the event. After the flag hoisting, the High Commissioner read out an address by the President of India, which was followed by the screening of a documentary titled, ‘A Day in the life of India’.