N$700,000 heist referred to PG

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Prosecutor-General Martha Imalwa is expected to pronounce herself in case of six men who were arrested in connection to a heist involving more than N$700,000.

The group was arrested last year for their alleged involvement in the gangster-style robbery which occurred outside Pick n Pay complex in Katutura last February.

Jafet Ekandjo, 40, Johannes Kambonde, 28, Nehale Gabriel, 31, Simeon Nangolo 28, Laurentius Iipinge, 30, and Nghilivali Johannes, 28; have all pleaded not guilty.

They denied any involvement in the armed robbery when they took their preliminary plea without providing the court with any explanation. The group took a plea on a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The matter has been forwarded to the Prosecutor-General to pronounce herself in the matter on what charges will Ekandjo and his co-accused be prosecuted on when standing trial and where they are to be tried.

The group is accused of ambushing Puma service station employees with guns in February 2017. It is alleged the employees were outside the Pick n Pay complex, in Katutura with the intent to go to a local bank to deposit money when Ekandjo and his co-accused ambushed and robbed them.

The suspects managed to escape with more than N$700,000 in cash using a black sedan without number plates as a getaway car. To date N$80,000 has been recovered.

The prosecution alleges that in the process the group assaulted Puma employee, Genevieve Mireille.

The accused are expected to make a return in court for the PG’s decision on March 22.