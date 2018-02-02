Man shoots girlfriend, kills himself

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-A resident of Otjomuise on Saturday reportedly shot himself after shooting his girlfriend, who is the mother of his children, with the intention to kill.

Basson Willem, 47, shot his 48-year-old girlfriend with his revolver before fleeing the scene.

Namibian police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kaunapawa Shikwambi said that after shooting the mother of his children at around 23h50, Willem returned to his abode located in Banglore Street, 7de Laan, Otjomuise where he committed suicide with his revolver.

The 48-year-old woman survived the shooting and was rushed to Katutura hospital, where she is currently receiving medical attention.

According to neighbours who requested anonymity the couple had been in a long-term relationship and have three children together.

The police are yet to determine what was the motive behind Willem’s action to try and kill his girlfriend and committing suicide thereafter.