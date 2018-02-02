Lombard signs with Lusaka Dynamos … heading to Zambia

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Brave Warriors and Tura Magic versatile defender, Teberius ‘Tebs’ Lombard, yesterday signed a three-year deal with top Zambian Premier League club Lusaka Dynamos.

Tura Magic announced yesterday that Lombard, who recently featured for the Brave Warriors at the ongoing 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN), impressed many at the biennial continental football showpiece in Morocco, when he displayed some flashes of individual brilliance against Zambia and Morocco.

His performance against Zambia during the group stages saw him walking away with the Man of the Match accolade.

In a media statement, Tura Magic chairman Peter Nakurua said the player would join his new team subject to the issuance of the international transfer clearance by the Namibian Football Association.

Nakurua said as a club they are excited for the player and for Namibian football. “He has been a loyal player to Tura Magic, we cannot stand in his way as the Zambian team has offered him more than what he is getting here,” he added.

Nakurua, however, said he was not privy to the details of the deal as they were still putting some final touches to the agreement. Lombard joined Magic in 2008 while the club was still in the first division.

He was then loaned to Orlando Pirates for the 2009/2010 season before re-joining Magic in 2010/2011 to help the team win promotion back to the Namibia Premier League. The defender has 10 national caps and becomes the first Namibian to play in the Zambian Premier League.

Lusaka Dynamos is a Zambian football club based in Lusaka. They play in the top division in Zambian football. It is renowned for its ability to nurture upcoming footballers into full-fledged players. The club’s president is Hanif Adam, a businessman and experienced administrator. All home games are played at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

The club was formed in 1979 by Hanif Adam who was a popular DJ around Lusaka nightclubs. He was also a part-time player at the club, which slowly evolved into one that focused on giving youths from different communities opportunities, and then later sell them on.

Lusaka Dynamos has sold players to destinations such as Germany, Israel and South Africa, among others. A number of former Zambia national team players trace their roots to the club. The club has also given opportunities to footballers that arrived as refugees in Zambia to revive their careers at the club, with a number coming from Rwanda and Liberia.

The club a few years ago decided to change its strategy in a bid to compete for honours. The club recently signed several star players from across Africa, as well as identifying potential stars of the Zambian game.

Lusaka Dynamos have yet to win a league title with its best position being 6th in 2007, while the club managed to win its one and only trophy in the 2008 BP Top 8 Cup, after beating Zesco United 1-0 in the final. –Additional info: Nampa