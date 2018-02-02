Elemotho, Suzy set Texan festival ablaze

Jeremiah Ndjoze

Namibian folk musician, Elemotho, is finally in the United States of America, where he is set to set the music scene there ablaze the ablaze during a live performance at the 5th annual Musical Bridges Across the World (MBAW) festival in San Antonio, Texas, tomorrow.

“Yes there was a bit of a delay in securing the visa but I’m glad that I finally got over it. I just can’t wait to get on that stage to represent my country. This whole thing is part of a twinning agreement between the two cities, Windhoek and San Antonio – so it is a big deal for me,” Elemotho said enthusiastically.

He and local saxophonist, Suzy Eises, are at the festival which started last Saturday till tomorrow. Eises was said to be in London en route to the USA. Prior to her departure Eises seemed ecstatic over her selection attributing it, not to sheer luck, but the hard work that she and Elemotho has put in, this year, to cultivate their unique sound. “I am grateful that I was selected and proud to represent Namibia at such a large event,” Eises said. The saxophonist said she was looking forward to meeting and learning from international artist in the jazz fraternity.

Entertainment Now can reveal that the selection of the two local musicians is linked to a pairing agreement entered into by Windhoek mayor, Muesee Kazapua, and his Texan counterpart, Ivy Taylor in late 2016. While this partnership centred around the exchange of knowledge and ideas on water management, energy policies and housing, it has further extended into incorporating cultural exchanges as well. The first proposal to establish formal relations in January 2011.