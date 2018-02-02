BREAKING: Farmer Rust guilty of culpable homicide in poacher’s death

Okahandja district farmer Kai Rust, 45, who was standing trial on a count of murder and three counts of attempted murder, was this morning found guilty of culpable homicide in the Windhoek Regional Court.

Magistrate Alexis Diegardt found that Rust was negligent in his actions when he fired the shots but he had no direct intent to kill. Rust was found not guilty on all three charges of attempted murder

The shooting incident occurred on his father’s farm, north-east of Okahandja on January 27, 2016, which resulted in the death of Andreas Ukandanga, aged 41.