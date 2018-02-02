Artworks inspired by trinity, divine and the holy spirit

Pinehas Nakaziko

With more than 25 years of experience in the art circle, especially painting, longstanding visual artist, Pieter Basson, who have been dedicating his time to evening paintings is showcasing his latest artworks after a hiatus of almost five years now.

Basson made a comeback earlier this year with the announcement of his latest seventh solo exhibition titled Divine Intervention, which he says is inspired by trinity, divinity and the holy spirit. The exhibition is scheduled at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) beginning April, with some of his best works. Basson says has followed the same principle through his paintings. “Let the light and ideas of the trinity through. God the Divine. The Trinity, an enormous thought, beyond thought that is to say,” Basson explained the idea behind his exhibition.” He adds that by ‘let the light flow’ he simply tries to let whatever is divine be the sole inspiration. “Even looking back at earlier work of mine, there was this element of divinity, but totally unaware of it.”

“With my latest exhibition, I literally give the Trinity the change to express through me. People say if one speaks in tongues (different languages) it is also the Trinity. The same principle, I wat to let be and follow.” Basson promises to exhibit up to 25 artworks in different mediums and a variety of styles with more quality and creativity. He let the higher supernatural force be, and want to let it be. Some of his best works to be showcased include a Holy Shrine, which is another option for one to pray to God.

Basson interest in art developed many years ago, while working for a commercial printer. “I had some free time and I did some pencil drawings on scrap paper from the printer and pencils I collected in different variation.” His paintings have been inspired by this greater force, philosophy of the trinity. “I focuses mainly on the work of an artist by the name of Oskar Kokoschka, especially the many colours are fascinating (expressionism). He as an example was also greatly influenced by the supernatural, the divine, good (Omens). I even so managed to keep uncertain unwanted feelings and thoughts out of my mind and life, which I believe are good things,” he says.