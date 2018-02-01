Wangu Gome joins Platinum Stars

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-According to South African media reports, Namibian international Wangu ‘Baptista’ Gome has sealed a deal with South Africa’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit Platinum Stars, following his departure from Bidvest Wits last season.

The 24-year old Gome spent two seasons on loan from Civics FC at Bidvest Wits in 2015/16 and 2016/17, and also

turned out for the Brave Warriors at last year’s COSAFA Cup in Rustenburg, South Africa.

During his two-season tenure at Wits, Gome made 10 appearances for the Clever Boys as Wits are known, and after

parting ways with Wits, the diminutive box-tobox midfielder became a free agent last year as he continued searching for greener pastures in the PSL.

After leaving Wits, the Namibian admitted that he’d like to continue his career in the PSL, and he now looks set to get his wish at Stars as the club continues in its attempts to secure their status in the PSL this season.

Following his performance at the 2015 Cosafa Cup, Bidvest Wits signed the young midfielder on a one-season loan.

Originally on loan from Civics, Wits decided to extend his contract to long-term in 2016.

His first major trophy with Wits was when they won the 2016 MTN 8 Cup. Gome won the 2015 Cosafa Cup Player of the

Tournament award by being Namibia’s key player throughout the entire tournament.