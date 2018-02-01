Presidency seconds Aochamub to NAC as acting CEO

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The beleaguered Namibia Airports Company (NAC) is set to be headed by the Press Secretary in the Office of the President, “The board of directors of the Namibia Airports Company is currently awaiting the confirmation of the approval of the secondment of Aochamub as acting chief executive officer,” NAC board chairperson Rodgers Kauta said in a statement yesterday.

Aochamub would be NAC’s acting chief executive officer for “a period of 12 months or until such time a substantive CEO is approved.”

NAC has just placed recruitment advertisements for the position of CEO with local newspapers. How ever, yesterday Kauta told New Era that the hunt for a CEO has been put on hold.

“The position of the chief executive officer will be advertised in the fourth quarter of 2018,” Kauta said in a statement.

The secondment of Aochamub was necessitated by the resignation of current acting CEO, Lot Haifidi.

Haifidi would however remain in the acting position until the finalisation of the secondment process of Aochamub.

Haifidi is NAC’s strategic executive for corporate governance and has been acting in the CEO position since September 2017.

“The board of directors would like to thank Mr Haifidi for his outstanding service to NAC over the past five months through challenging times and has no doubt that he will continue to act in the best interest of NAC in his substantive position as Strategic Executive for Corporate Governance,” read the statement.

The CEO position at the troubled parastatal became vacant following Tamer EL-Kallawi’s suspension in June last year, on full pay, pending investigations into alleged tender irregularities.

Since his suspension, Strategic Executive for Human Resources, Josephine Soroses acted in the position before being replaced by Haifidi.