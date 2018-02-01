NCS chief implores staff to embrace discipline

Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek-The Commissioner General of the Namibian Correctional Services (NCS), Raphael Tuhafeni Hamunyela yesterday reminded his co-workers that discipline is NCS’ core value.

Hamunyela said many other values such as integrity and hard work are embedded in discipline.

“Discipline is the ability to do right whether in your heart, stomach and brain you don’t want to do it (sic),” he said.

Hamunyela spoke at the handover of leadership from former officer in charge of the Windhoek Correctional Facility, Deputy Commissioner Victor Eichab, to the new head, Deputy Commissioner Manfried Jatamunua.

Jatamunua will head a team of 490 employees and oversee 1,000 offenders.

Hamunyela told his fellow workers that it is their responsibility to treat offenders humanely, adding that if they are treated with love the chance of rehabilitation becomes easier.

He said: “We are not going to offer privileges to offenders who are not disciplined.”

Jatamunua whose official duty starts today said he is the “right” man for the job.

“I want to guarantee that you have appointed the right person at the right time who has the right talents, the right mindset and leadership to lead the Windhoek Correctional Facility (sic),” he declared.

Jatamunua also spoke on the transformation of Windhoek Central Prison to Windhoek Correctional Facility, saying it came at a very high cost to the state.

“…But it is premised on the belief that the Unit Management concept provides the best chance to ensure a conducive environment for the rehabilitation of offenders and the ultimate protection of society.”

He further said the transformation changed the prison from a ‘warehouse of humans’ to a centre of hope.

“Today, it is a facility that is capable of addressing criminogenic factors and thereby reduces the risk of re-offending,” said Jatamunua.

The outgoing officer in charge, Eichab who served the NCS for nearly 31 years, said he was leaving with a ‘sense of pride’.