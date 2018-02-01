Man arrested for biting hand that fed him

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Suspicious movements led to investigation and the subsequent arrest of an employee at a joinery company in Windhoek who allegedly stole cabinet boards from his employer.

The 35-year-old man was caught on CCTV cameras on Tuesday morning loading the boards he stole from his employer into an unregistered taxi. The stolen items were worth N$4,400.

He was arrested with the taxi driver, who happens to be his roommate as they share a place of residence.

The cabinet boards were stolen from Timber World and Joinery in Northern Industrial at Shapaka Industrial Park.

Upon inspection at his house in Havana informal settlement by City Police, officers found four finished assembled cabinets that the employer sells for between N$550 and N$800.

A case of theft from employer has since been opened against the employee who possibly faces jail time and will most likely lose his job. City Police Public Relations Officer Edmund Khoaseb said they noticed something suspicious on their CCTV cameras and dispatched their officers to investigate.

They managed to trace the employee. Khoaseb said according to the owner, this is the first-time theft of cabinet boards had occurred at his business resulting in substantial losses.

Khoaseb called on employers to establish relations with City Police so that they profile their employees. He said employers can also approach the police before hiring.

“They can also bring them in if they are already hired – so that we check if they are not part of criminal activities or connected to criminals,” suggested Khoaseb.