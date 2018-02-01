Independence boxing bonanza launched

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy yesterday launched its annual independence boxing bonanza in the capital. This year’s bonanza is themed ‘The Legacy Fight’, which is in honour of Namibia’s three presidents – two past and one current.

The bonanza, which celebrates Namibia’s 28th independence anniversary, will take place on March 20 at the Ramatex Hall in Windhoek. The event aims to celebrate and honour the legacies of former presidents Sam Nujoma and Hifikepunye Pohamba and current President Hage Geingob.

Promoter Nestor Tobias said he is pleased to will celebrate Namibia’s 28th independence by way of boxing and distinctly honouring the legacy of Namibia’s statesmen who have paved the way to securing Namibia’s independence, preserving peace and stability and now fighting for economic freedom and emancipation.

“We will have three WBO Africa title fights on the line and three of our champions all defending their respective titles. This fight is massive for them because they are all world-rated boxers,” said Tobias. For the main bout, Walter Kautondokwa now rated No. 5 and still undefeated will take on Billy Godoy from Argentina in defence of his WBO Africa title, while Jeremiah Nakathila, now rated No. 6 by the WBO, will take on Patrick Okine from Ghana in defence of his WBO Africa junior lightweight title, and Mike Shonena now rated No. 15 by the WBO will defend his WBO Africa welterweight title against Idd Plalari from Tanzania..

VIP tickets sell for N$500 while general tickets sell for N$50 only. The boxing will be followed by live music performances by Namibia’s One Blood group with the popular song Warakata, and Destruction Boyz with the song Omunye.