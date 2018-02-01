Demolition of shacks continues in Okuryangava

Selma Ikela

Windhoek-A contractor hired by the City of Windhoek confiscated corrugated iron sheets of an occupant who was not at home in Okuryangava informal settlement yesterday morning.

According to the neighbours, the owner is in Lüderitz. City of Windhoek also ordered three other shack owners who illegally occupied a piece of land in the same area to demolish their shacks by 17h00 yesterday.

Failure to do so, they were informed, would result in their belongings being confiscated.

CoW on Sunday confiscated six peoples’ corrugated iron sheets while they ordered 26 shack owners to remove their property. The 26 had refused to move and had their belongings confiscated on Tuesday afternoon.

They (CoW) returned to the piece of land yesterday morning and ordered several occupants to vacate. However, two sisters from Okongo in Ohangwena who relocated to Windhoek refused to demolish their shacks.

“I’m San from Okongo. I’m marginalised. If I demolish my shack, where will I go? Can’t I stay for a while till I get a place to stay? I’m unemployed,” said Veronica Haikonda.

The women moved to Windhoek in search of greener pastures.

They invited the media into their shack to show their deplorable living conditions.

The two have no food to eat and depend on good Samaritans.

“We don’t get any help nor food from the food bank. If I don’t do laundry around the settlement, we won’t eat at home,” said older sister, Lucia Haikonda.

Another occupant, Nangolo Johannes, 31, decided to demolish his shack fearing his irons sheets would be confiscated.

Johannes has been staying on the piece of land since November last year.

“I will go scout for a place to stay in the settlement. Unfortunately, when my children return from school, there will be no shelter for them today and they won’t have anything to eat because there won’t be food prepared.”

City of Windhoek spokesperson Lydia Amutenya this week said occupants whose property has been confiscated have to pay N$2,000 for contravening municipality by-law by erecting a shack at an unauthorised area.