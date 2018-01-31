Woman in court for scalding son

Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo-Twenty-nine-year-old Susan Swalelo from Kongola in the Zambezi Region appeared in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate’s Court on Monday after she allegedly scalded her seven-year-old son with boiling water apparently for being “a stubborn child”.

The incident happened over a week ago, however it was only last Friday that a teacher at Kongola Combined School where the child is doing grade 1, learnt about the shocking incident.

The teacher says he was informed by someone that the child was burned, and after checking him he discovered that he had terrible burn wounds on his back, and he immediately took the child to Kongola Police Station.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Swalelo, and sources say she was unrepentant and she told the police at the time of her arrest that she did not regret scalding her son “because he is stubborn”. Swalelo who also has a two-month-old baby told the police that the child was refusing to bath that is why she poured boiling water on him causing serious injuries.

She was denied bail, and the case was postponed to February 27 to allow room for further investigations. Nomsa Khumalo was the magistrate while Diana Khama appeared for the state.