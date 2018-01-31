Home Crime and Courts Video: Couple robbed in Khomasdhal externsion 16 Crime and CourtsNEW ERA VIDEO Video: Couple robbed in Khomasdhal externsion 16 January 31, 201800 tweet A couple was robbed of their valuables in Khomasdhal externsion 16 area, while parking their vehicle at an isolated place. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Crime and CourtsVideo: Negligent driver causes multiple crash Crime and CourtsMotorists continued to ignore road rules during the festive season Crime and CourtsVideo: Another robbery in the infamous Kambaka areaLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here two × 9 = #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 24.7 ° C 25 ° 24 ° 25% 1.5kmh 0%Thu 33 °Fri 32 °Sat 33 °Sun 29 °Mon 29 ° #TRENDINGNamPower signs N$1.5 billion, 25-yr deal with Diaz Wind Power January 24, 2018New nursing school opens June 19, 2014Eaton extends partnership with Rob Mcglees Engineering in Namibia July 27, 2017MTC/NPL at loggerheads, compliance a bone of contention …Mali... January 29, 2018Load more 36,251FollowersFollow16,400FollowersFollow