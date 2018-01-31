Three arrested for suspected drug dealing

Eveline de Klerk

Swakopmund-The Namibian Police in the Erongo Region have continuously clamped down on illicit drug dealings, with the latest operation nabbing three suspects who were arrested over the weekend in Mondesa, Swakopmund.

Briefing New Era about the latest arrests, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu on Monday said the police confiscated illegal drugs worth at least N$26,000 on Friday.

According to Iikuyu, they arrested an 18-year-old man on Friday with cannabis worth N$900 at a house in Mandume Ndemufayo Street in Mondesa.

He added they also arrested a 40-year-old man in the Saamstaan location with cannabis, suspected crack cocaine and mandrax tablets with a street value of N$10,920. A 50-year-old female suspect was also arrested during the operation, on the same evening.

She was found in possession of cannabis and tablets with a street value of N$14,200.

All suspects are expected to make their first court appearance today in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court on charges related to drug possession and dealing.