Old Mutual opens new Katutura branch

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Old Mutual officially opened a new branch in Katutura Central Constituency at the Black Chain shopping centre on Friday. The occasion signalled an important milestone in the long history of the company’s business operations, which began in 1920.

The presence of an Old Mutual branch in the centre of Katutura is geared by the company’s Responsible Business philosophy, to bring financial services and product offerings within reach of existing and potential new customers in the vicinity.

The new branch adds to the 24 existing branches across all regions in the country as a means to make it easy for customers to engage the company.

The new branch accommodates 25 skilled staff members, including the branch manager, Waltrud Saayman, an outstanding employee of Old Mutual the past 13 years.

The branch offers the full range of Old Mutual products and services and is geared to provide a Client Service Centre to handle enquiries and complaints of customers, and sales advisors to serve customers with various financial needs by offering savings, life cover, retirement products, short-term insurance and unit trust products.

During the officially opening Kosmas Egumbo, Old Mutual Group CEO, said: “The presence of an Old Mutual branch in the centre of Katutura stems from our deep commitment and sense of business responsibility to bring our financial services and product offerings closer to our existing and potential new customers.

“With our positive track record and many years’ experience in the financial sector, we are committed to remain our customers’ most trusted financial partner, and help them remain focussed on their lifetime goals, even through tough economic times.”

At the same occasion Windhoek Mayor Muesee Kazapua, said: “As we all may be aware, insurance is a form of risk management in which the person insured transfers the cost of the potential loss to another entity, the insurance company like Old Mutual, in exchange for monetary compensation when such a loss occurs. I am pleased to note that Old Mutual is not only a leader in the financial industry, but a strong proponent of financial inclusion, particularly financial literacy, being one of the founding partners of the nationwide financial literacy initiative driven by the ministry.”

The mayor also commended Old Mutual for continuing to be a willing partner of the City of Windhoek over the last three years by supporting the city council through support to the City Police operations on combating crime in Windhoek.