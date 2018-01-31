Informal areas to get N$32 million for sanitation

Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek-The City of Windhoek has committed N$32 million for sanitation in the informal settlements of which N$17 million will be channelled to response towards the Hepatitis E outbreak that has affected hundreds.

In addition, the Khomas Regional Council also committed N$2 million to the Hepatitis E outbreak.

The virus has affected the informal settlements of Havana, Goreangab, Hakahana, Greenwell Matongo, Ombili and the broader Katutura.

Two people have died from the hepatitis E virus; both pregnant women, who succumbed to hepatitis E complications after giving birth.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services said last week that 490 cases of hepatitis E have been reported. Out of this, 166 people tested positive. Another 308 epidemiological cases were reported in households where infected people lived.

There are still 119 suspected cases with pending laboratory results.

The City’s mayor, Muesee Kazapua yesterday said a large portion of the money would be used for the provision of additional toilets, repair and maintenance and for the provision of additional standpipes.

“That’s a plan we have set for ourselves,” said Kazapua, adding that the funds are expected to be available for at least five years.

He wants the private sector to join government in contributing to the development of the city.

He further said the influx of people to Windhoek in search of greener pastures is a burden to the municipality.

“It’s unfortunate because Windhoek is the capital city and people are flocking in search of better living conditions,” stated the Mayor.

Kazapua said the city’s priority plan is to formalise informal settlements. “We want to build houses for the people and to provide them with municipal services,” he said.