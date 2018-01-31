Govt warns against irresponsible use of social media

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-The Minister of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) Tjekero Tweya yesterday cautioned Namibians specifically the youth against using social media for bullying and harassment.

Speaking at an Information Sharing Campaign titled ‘Responsible Use of Social Media’ hosted by the MICT office in Swakopmund, Tweya urged social media users to refrain from posting comments that they will not be comfortable to utter in person.

“If you cannot say it in person, do not type it. Do not send it. Do not entertain it,” said Tweya in a statement.

He added, “Positive online use is possible, it can achieved through collective efforts of not participating in destructive online behaviour and reporting any sort of bullying to trusted authorities.”

He said all words and actions should aspire to uphold one’s dignity online and to uphold the integrity of the country.

“With this new technology, comes a window of opportunity, for learning, removes barrier of communication, and makes information readily available and socialising with like-minded individuals.”

Tweya urged Namibian youths to set a good example to their peers across the globe. “Be responsible users of social media by harnessing technology for collaborating, learning and productivity, as well as advocating use of technology for the good of the community,” he said.

Last year Tweya tabled in the National Assembly, a new Social Media Use Policy and Implementation Plan for 2016/17 to 2019/20.

The policy provides guidelines on the code of conduct for government officials using social media networks for official purposes, with the aim of improving transparency and interaction with the public.

The policy is part of pillar one of the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP) -Effective Governance of Services- that required the Ministry of Information to develop the plan by July 2016.

The developed Social Media Use Policy and Implementation Plan lists, among others, the social media platforms most relevant to government. These include Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and blogging websites, LinkedIn, Short Messaging Services (SMS) and WhatsApp.