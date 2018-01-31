Eenhana fire station inaugurated

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-The Minister of Urban and Rural Development Sophia Shaningwa inaugurated the N$6.1 million fire station at Eenhana on Monday.

The fire station at Eenhana is one of many fire stations constructed across the country to provide emergency responses within local authorities.

The minister reiterated that the sustainability of the fire station and effective response to emergencies would require a pro-active approach from the council.

“Local authorities must ensure that they do not just erect buildings that resemble fire stations but should fully implement and plan for emergency response services,” said Shaningwa.

Shaningwa applauded the Eenhana Town Council for ensuring the fire station was completed within the time-frame given despite lack of adequate resources.

The minister thus appealed to local authorities to forge partnerships with other institutions that would support emergency management services instead of relying on the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development for support.

Shaningwa reminded local authority councils of their primary duty to serve the expectations of the community.

“And the democratic foundations of local government means a council that forgets this basic requirement is soon reminded at the ballot box,” related Shaningwa.

The minister further urged the council, particularly the mayor to make emergency management a priority.

“However, you must bear in mind that optimal resource utilisation should also be a key driving factor in your planning and execution of these services, bearing in mind the fact that other issues such as housing and proper shelter for your citizens requires immediate and undivided attention,” said the minister.