Drug suspect’s case postponed to February

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-The trial of Victus Makono, the man who was arrested for being in possession of 76kg of cannabis in 2009, was postponed to February.

Makono, 53, is on trial on a charge of drug dealing, with an alternative charge of drug possession.

The prosecution alleges that on December 24, 2009 Makono dealt in a prohibited dependence-producing drug, or plant from which a drug can be manufactured.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

It is alleged that Makono was found in possession of three multi-coloured bags containing 76kg of cannabis estimated to be worth N$228,000. Warrant-officer Linus Mutali informed the court that they arrested Makono in December 2009 following a tip-off from a member of public and thereafter carried out a raid at his home.

“I was given information about a shack or a house where dagga was kept,” explained Mutali during his testimony of the events that led to Makono’s arrest.

He added that as they raided the home, they discovered three multi-coloured bags hidden under the bed in the main bedroom of the house. “I opened the three bags and found that they contained brown parcels,” said Mutali. Makono was asked to explain the contents in the plastic that were discovered at his residence.

According to Mutali, Makono denied ownership of the contents in the bags, stating that it belonged to a certain Rabo.

Makono who has been on bail of N$10,000 will make a return in court for the continuation of trial on February 26.

Magistrate Elina Nandago presided with Caroline van Zyl prosecuting. Defence counsel Wesley Chikulilwa appeared for Makono.