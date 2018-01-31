ChiNamibia offers art lessons

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Children of Namibia (ChiNamibia) is offering children art classes.

Interested youngsters are advised to register before February 28. One of the founders of ChiNamibia, Kapenangutjiua Vetira, says the art lessons are to help young people develop mentally, emotionally, and psychologically.

“It [art] enhances the sense of creativity and independence in a child and helps them to reach his or her potential. In addition to improving the neurological and motor skills of young people, art has a lot of positive effects on a child’s character and personality, hence coming up with this amazing project,” says Vetira.

She adds that music lessons using keyboards and guitars have brought growth to the organisation. “Keyboard and guitar are part of music. One needs to teach an instrument with the music notes in order for the children to be able to transfer the theoretical skills in practice and ensure that children will be able to play instruments at a young age as instruments are very important in music studies,” says Vetira.

She adds that his year is very special for ChiNamibia as they celebrate their fifth anniversary on March 15. “We will be travelling to Zambia, Zimbabwe and China to host dance workshops. We will also be hosting our annual Children Cultural Festival in due course,” she says.

ChiNamibia was founded in 2013 by Vetira and Josephat Tjiho. The aim was to educate, empower and develop children and young people’s minds through arts and culture, as well as to give them a platform to air their views. The organisation has been operating in Windhoek for the past two years and has realised the need of branching out to other regions and is in the process of doing this.

ChiNamibia has hosted workshops in Windhoek, Otjiwarongo and Swakopmund and has realised the need for arts education in the country. Those interested in registering children for the upcoming art lessons should contact Vetira on 0813005673 for more information.