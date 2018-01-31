BREAKING: Cholera outbreak in Windhoek

The ministry of health has confirmed that there is an outbreak of cholera in Katutura. The outbreak is hot on the heels of the hepatitis E outbreak that has thus far infected hundreds of and killed two. According to the ministry, the cholera outbreak was registered at a school in Katutura where a 10-year old got ill after sharing a sausage with three other pupils. The other three pupils were reportedly also ill. “As one confirmed cholera case constitute an outbreak, [there is] need to put response measures in place,” says the health ministry this morning.