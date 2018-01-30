Star Alliance enhances round the world fare product

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-A whirlwind globetrotting trip, stopping only at two destinations for at least 24 hours, is now possible using selected Star Alliance Round the World (RTW) fares. Up to now, a minimum of three stopovers was required for all RTW tickets. This change increases the number of itineraries available under the RTW product for travel on the Star Alliance network.

“By enabling round the world travel with only two stopovers, we are increasing the attractiveness of the Star Alliance Round the World fare product. Customers will now find it easier to build their bespoke routing choosing from the vast offer provided by our 28 member airlines, operating more than 18,400 daily flights, connecting 1,300 destinations in 191 countries,” said Janice Antonson, Vice-President, Commercial and Communications, Star Alliance.

RTW fares are generally an attractive value for money proposition, especially when compared to individual one-way tickets on separate airlines for the same journey. The total price of an RTW ticket is dependent on class of travel, the precise itinerary, mileage and routing selected, as well as currency exchange rate fluctuations. In terms of distance, customers can create an individual itinerary covering up to 26,000, 29,000, 34,000 or 39,000 miles. To put these levels into perspective, the circumference of the Earth measured at the equator is approximately 24,901 miles.

Customers can build their own routings within the maximum mileage of the selected fare level. Travel needs to begin and end in the same country and be in one direction, either going East or West, although some zigzagging is permitted within a single continent. Both the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean must be crossed once.

In addition to building an itinerary from scratch, customers can also choose from a range of themed RTW journeys, which include World Food, World Wonders, Architecture Hotspots, Nature Trail, Aquatic Wonders, Connecting Cultures, Natural Wonders, Sports Hotspots, Wine Tasting, Romantic Journey and Luxury Lifestyle. In this case, the tool automatically loads a suggested routing, which the customer can adapt to his or her needs.

Stopovers of at least 24 hours must be made in a minimum of two cities and the overall itinerary may include up to 15 stops. As part of offering greater choice to RTW travellers, certain RTW special fares are also available, requiring at least three stopovers and allowing a maximum number of stops that range from five to 12.

The Star Alliance RTW fares are available for travel in First, Business, Premium Economy or Economy Class and are valid for 12 months.

More than half of RTW travellers fly in Business Class, more than a third opt for Economy Class and around eight per cent for First Class.

The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first global airline alliance to offer worldwide reach, recognition and seamless service to the international traveller. Its acceptance by the market has been recognized by numerous awards, including the Air Transport World Market Leadership Award and Best Airline Alliance by both Business Traveller Magazine and Skytrax.