Ncuncuni supplementary registration goes smoothly

Albertina Nakale

Windhoek-Kavango West Governor Sirrka Ausiku says no hiccups have been experienced during the supplementary registration for the regional council by-election for Ncuncuni Constituency, which started last week on Wednesday in the region.

The regional council by-election is necessitated by the death of Swapo politician Rosa Kavara, who was the councillor of Ncuncuni Constituency.

She was buried recently at Mupini village in Kavango West Region, some 10 km west of Rundu.

The by-election for Ncuncuni Constituency in the Kavango West Region will be held on March 28 to fill the vacancy left when Kavara died earlier this month.

In an interview with Ausiku, she noted that registration started off smoothly at various points.

“We are monitoring the situation on the ground on a daily basis. So far there are no challenges experienced,” she said.

The governor had urged eligible residents of the constituency, especially the new ones, to register in order to vote for a new leader come March 28.

The supplementary registration started on Wednesday and ended on Saturday.

This registration process consisted of four semi-fixed teams and one mobile team.

The registration points were set up at various schools such as Sitenda, Ncumcara, Mavendje, Singuruve, Hamweyi, Ncuncuni, Gcigco, Ncaute, Naingopo, Gcwatjinga among other places.

Kavara passed away at the Lady Pohamba Private Hospital in Windhoek on January 2 after she had a stroke.

According to the Electoral Act, No. 5 of 2014, an election to fill a political office that has become vacant between general elections must take place within 90 days of the position becoming vacant.