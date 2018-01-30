NAU to extend drought aid to southern communal farmers

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Dordabis Farmers’ Association and Namibian Agricultural Union’s (NAU) project to assist farmers in the south of the country during the drought instituted last year, is likely to be extended this year in view of the weak rain prospects.

The effort is aimed at helping farmers feed their core herds to enable them to continue farming; especially communal and resettlement farmers in drought-stricken areas. Drought-stricken farmers in the Warmbad and Bethanie areas have hailed the initiative.

More than 50 bales of grass, lucerne and other feed has been supplied free of charge to farmers with no more grazing due to drought. Resettlement farmers aid was also given to communal farmers in Warmbad and Keetmanshoop to the value of N$110,000, donated by FNB and Sanlam in cooperation with the extension offices of the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry (MAWF) in Karasburg and Keetmanshoop. Besides NAU’s project, individuals also donated to the struggling farmers.

Contribution by other NAU famers associations and individual NAU members was used to pay for the transportation of donated grass to the targeted areas. In some cases beneficiaries were also requested to contribute to the transport costs.

NAU president Ryna van der Merwe expressed satisfaction with the initiative, saying it will now also benefit communal and resettlement farmers, who are finding it tough after experiencing devastating droughts.