N$123,000 shot in arm for education in !Nami#nus

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-Marco Fishing Trust has donated an amount of N$123,250 towards education and health in !Nami#nus Constituency. Marco Fishing Trust was created by Marco Fishing Company as part of its commitment and drive to reinvest and plough back into the nation, ensuring sustainable development in line with the Harambee Prosperity Plan as well as dedication to the wellbeing of Namibians.

Of this amount of N$50,000 was availed to five government schools at the harbour town of Lüderitz for the school-feeding programme.

The cheque was handed over last Thursday at Marco Fishing offices whereby the school principals from the five government schools in Lüderitz and the Namib Circuit Inspector graced the event. Last year the trust paid over N$50,000 to support this noble initiative.

Another N$55,250 was donated to pay for the registration fees for 2018 to the students from !Nami#nus Constituency registered at University of Namibia (Unam), Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), International University of Management (IUM), VTCs, NIMT, COSDEC and NAMCOL.

While another N$18,000 was donated to the Ministry of Health and Social Services to renovate the children’s ward at the Lüderitz State Hospital.

Marco Fishing Trust chairperson, Jan Scholtz explained the trust sees education and health -especially of the youth- as a critical component in realising sustainable development as this guarantees a future with sound and competent leaders.

Scholtz stated the trust has also assisted beneficiaries in other regions in the country, in line with the mandate of the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources.

The Minister of Poverty Eradication Bishop Zephania Kameeta said in his visit to Lüderitz recently the food bank rollouts will soon become a reality and the training of the identified street committees will commence soon.

“Marco Fishing Trust wholeheartedly supports and is geared for this initiative and looks forward to its realisation so that the trust can assist in feeding the nation in a larger capacity than it presently does,” elaborated Scholtz.

He wished all beneficiaries of their donation best of luck for the 2018 school year.

Namib Circuit Inspector, Casius Shanyengange applauded the Trust and the mother company Marco Fishing for what it is doing for the betterment of education in the region.

He said the gesture to donate N$50,000, which will be divided equally to the schools, is important for the holistic growth of the learners starting with the feeding programme.