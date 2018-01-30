Eleven carcasses found on resettlement farm

Julia Kamarenga

Gobabis-Two people were recently caught with 11 carcasses; three oryx, three kudus and five hartebeest at Okambingana, a resettlement farm in the Okorukambe constituency.

One of the suspects who is a son to the farm owner produced a permit at the approach of the community police.

The suspect had a permit but it only allows for shooting of two oryx, two hartebeest and two warthogs on the farm. Two people are currently in custody at the Witvlei Police station while police investigations continue.

Ben Nowaseb, a game warden from the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, is advising people resettled on the farms to adhere to the rules and regulations of the ministry regarding animals they have been allotted to hunt. He is also encouraging community members to continue working with officials in curbing illegal acts. The meat found on the suspects has since been donated to charity organisations.

*Julia Kamarenga is an information officer with the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology based in Gobabis