Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-Whilst primary and secondary education remains relatively free, the Ohangwena Regional Governor Usko Nghaamwa has urged parents to meet government mid-way on the basis that education is a shared responsibility.

Nghaamwa said the country could only develop further if there is continued team-work which includes aiding in procuring studying materials whilst waiting on the government to deliver.

“If your child does not have a textbook and you have money, buy. Let us not allow the children to be left behind, let us assist where we can while we are waiting for the government,” said Nghaamwa.

The governor made the remarks at the commissioning of electricity at Ekango Lanamulenge in Ohangwena region at the end of last week.

Nghaamwa also called on the nation to safe guard government resources and to refrain from corrupt deeds.

While maintaining that the government is not broke, the governor said those who are deep-rooted in corrupt activities are usually the first to cry foul that government does not have money.

“But they do not come out to complain that they stole money or were involved in some sort of corruption,” said Nghaamwa.

He said corruption does not only entail embezzling of funds, but goes as far as doing sloppy work on a project geared towards uplifting the lives of fellow Namibians.

The governor also expressed concern against gender-based violence (GBV) especially that which is perpetrated against women and children.

“People are beating wives, killing girlfriends and dumping their new born babies. All these things are not good and should find an end.”

With the recent received rains, the governor encouraged communal farmers to plough and cultivate their fields.

The same sentiments were also shared by the Queen of Oukwanyama Traditional Authority Martha Mwadinomho Kristian Nelumbu who also encouraged the residents of Ohangwena to reduce the time they spend at cuca shops and cultivate their fields in order to yield a good

harvest.