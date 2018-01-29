Standard Bank backs NamAuto show

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-NamAuto, with the backing of Standard Bank as its corporate sponsor, this week launched the NamAuto show aimed at providing exposure for the automotive industry and all it has to offer locals.

Fashioned after some of the world’s leading car shows, NamAuto is the first of its kind in Namibia and will air on NBC TV as from February 15, featuring various dealers with their latest offerings, expert advice on cars and more. The show was launched earlier this month at the Windhoek Go-Karting and Entertainment centre.

“At Standard Bank we have committed ourselves to forging strong partnerships within the automotive industry, especially in this challenging economic environment where we have seen new vehicle sales decline. We are therefore proud to be a part of the NamAuto show as it will contribute positively to the industry by providing dealers and other stakeholders a platform to showcase their products and bring them closer to the people,” Standard Bank’s

Vehicle and Asset Finance New Business Manager, Magreth Mengo, said.

Mengo said she was optimistic that the programme would not only aid in driving sales, but also educate local consumers on the products that are available on the market and where to find them.

The show will also feature a go-karting component, which sees dealerships and companies that will be featured in the NamAuto Show, race each other every episode.

“The NamAuto show will be the first of its kind in Namibia. We believe that this is a good initiative as it will provide various dealers and stakeholders the platform to show off the top class products that they have and it is also exposure for the vast range of cars on the market,” NamAuto’s General Manager, Niel van Vuuren, said during the launch.

Van Vuuren said he was very pleased with the response they received from the dealers who were eager to participate in the car show; and to cater for the overwhelming support the number of episodes were increased to 15.