NHE to construct 50 houses in Omuthiya

Omuthiya-The National Housing Enterprise (NHE) will construct about 50 houses in Omuthiya’s Extension 5, in partnership with private contractors. Omuthiya is one of the towns that did not benefit from the first phase of the mass housing programme.

On Friday the Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Sophia Shaningwa, was guest of honour at the ground-breaking ceremony where she said construction of housing through public-private partnerships has proven successful in other towns across the country.

“This is working because we, the central government, sub-national government structures and the private sector, joined forces and are working together as a team, pulling in the same direction as our president is rallying us to do,” she said.

“Today provides another opportunity to exhibit a collective sense of pride and happiness, as we forge ahead towards the realization of providing housing to many homeless Namibians. We have gathered here as an indication of our continuous commitment towards reducing the housing backlog in our country, as commanded by the Harambee Prosperity Plan, which requires us to deliver 20,000 houses over this period,” said Shaningwa.

“As a government, we are delighted by the current growing desire from the private sector to partner with the government and its agencies, in addressing the numerous social and economic hardships faced by our citizens,” she said of NHE and its private partners.