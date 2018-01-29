Nghidinwa laid to rest in Nkurenkuru

John Muyamba

Rundu-On Saturday hordes of mourners from different walks of life packed the ELCIN church graveyard to bid farewell to former member of Cabinet Rosalia Nghidinwa. Nghidinwa, who was accorded a state funeral, has been eulogised as “a comrade, national and community leader, daughter, wife, sister, mother and friend.” Nghidinwa died in a Windhoek hospital two weeks ago. She was 65 years old.

Among the many people who came to pay their last respects were Founding President Sam Nujoma, Vice President Nickey Iyambo, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, former First Lady Penehupifo Pohamba, the leader of the official opposition party in Parliament, PDM president McHenry Venaani, members of parliament and traditional leaders.

“We honour the enduring legacy of a devoted nurse, a staunch community and Swapo activist, and former member of the Swapo party central committee,” said the Vice President who delivered government’s message on behalf of President Hage Geingob.

Iyambo noted that Nghidinwa will be remembered as a dedicated member of society who utilised her skills, shared her limited resources and risked her personal safety to provide medicine, food and shelter to PLAN combatants who were operating in the then Kavango region during the trying times of the country’s struggle for independence. “We are gathered here this morning to honour the memory and pay our final tribute to our departed comrade, national and community leader, daughter, wife, sister, mother and friend,” said Iyambo .

“Nghidinwa’s legacy towards nation building and the development of Namibia and the social welfare of the Namibian people is something that will never be forgotten. Her passing on is therefore not only a loss to her immediate family and community but also to the Swapo party, the Government and nation at large,” Iyambo said.

Nghidinwa was born on October 26, 1952 in Nkurenkuru in what is today known as Kavango West Region. The former nurse went on to become the deputy minister of labour between 2000 and 2005. She also served as Swapo Party Women Council’s assistant secretary for finance. She served as a Cabinet Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration from 2005 to 2012, before taking up the portfolio of Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare in December 2012, a position she held until her retirement in 2015. In the beginning Nghidinwa was a nurse by profession and an active member of ELCIN, serving on the church’s governing council from 1991 to 1996. She was a member of Swapo Party since 1974. After leaving parliament in 2015, the late Nghidinwa dedicated her life to women empowerment where she dealt with various women empowerment groups, and she was also the chairperson of Mpungu District Farmers’ Union, as she was involved in farming as well as other community development activities. Nghidinwa is survived by seven children and several grandchildren.