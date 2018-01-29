MTC/NPL at loggerheads, compliance a bone of contention …Mali takes a dig at Kauta

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-The on and off romance between the country’s flagship football league, Namibia Premier League (NPL) and its principal sponsor MTC appears to be heading towards troubled waters.

New Era Sport is in possession of a leaked communication between the parties fingering each other on non-compliance with regard to their contractual obligations.

At the centre of the storm is the NPL’s apparent failure to comply with a clause that obliges the league to find a potential suitable sponsor for the three-stream national first divisions.

MTC alerted the clubs about this issue but the warning did not go well down the throats of some NPL officials. NPL is calling for an urgent meeting to state its position and provide a response to MTC as soon as possible.

In a letter signed by NPL exco member Mali Ngarizemo, the latter points out the importance of such a meeting to clear the air, accusing the league chairman of being unwilling to have the requested gathering take place although the majority of clubs are in agreement that such a meeting be convened.

NPL chairman Patrick Kauta is believed to have told the executive to rather spare their energy and go solicit sponsorship for the national first divisions rather than engage in discussions. Ngarizemo further tells his affiliates that Kauta was being economical with the truth by having informed Exco that he has taken the matter up with MTC.

“We as Exco felt the need to have an early meeting since the matter was urgent and insisted convening the proposed meeting, but the chairman’s response was that we could not convene a meeting in his absence or his deputy (Kandas Paulino).

“To our surprise, we found out that there is no such provision in the NPL constitution – hence I put it back to him that as an Exco we can go ahead with the proposed meeting.” Ngarizemo added that the NPL chairman has been playing truant with Exco as he tries to run the league with an iron hand and never listens to advice from subordinates. In what can be interpreted as a desperate measure, Ngarizemo urged the NPL clubs to put on hold plans to appoint a CEO, whilst slashing money for marketing and advertising budgets and to direct those funds to the national first divisions.