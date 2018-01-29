Karasburg West councillor in ICU

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop-Karasburg West constituency councillor Paulus Efraim is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Lady Pohamba Private Hospital in Windhoek. Fellow councillor and chairperson of the //Kharas regional council Jan Scholtz confirmed to New Era that the veteran councillor was currently hospitalised.

New Era understands that the councillor, who is also a Member of Parliament in the National Council, was admitted on Friday, after feeling unwell and has been in ICU since then.

Speaking to New Era yesterday, Scholtz said the councillor was admitted for a blood pressure related illness,

adding that although Efraim remains in ICU, his condition has improved and he is getting better by the day.

“He is still in ICU but recovering well. I spoke to his wife today and she informed me that his condition is improving,” he said.

The 69-year-old veteran politician is also a member of the management committee of the //Kharas regional council and has been a councillor since 1998.