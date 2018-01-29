Investigations into alleged girlfriend killer not finalized

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-The investigation into the case of Erastus Heita, who is accused of gunning to death his long-time girlfriend and mother of his children, Maria Megameno Kamati, in Otjomuise last year, is yet to be completed.

Heita, 41, made a brief second appearance in a fully packed court gallery in the Windhoek Magistrate’ Court, Katutura last week where he was informed that certain instructions were still to be complied with.

“We provided 14 instructions to be complied with. We have received the post-mortem and photo plan. However, five more instructions still need to be complied with,” explained the prosecutor Victoria Thompson.

Heita in October last year handed himself over to the police after he allegedly shot his 29-year-old live-in girlfriend Kamati with his 9mm Makarov pistol. Kamati, the mother of their two children, was found dead in their apartment with a bullet to the head.

Heita faces a charge of murder read with the provisions of the Combatting of Domestic Violence Act.

The court refused to release Heita on bail. The State strongly opposed the idea as Heita is accused of a serious offence and on grounds that it will not be in the interest of justice and that once he is released on bail chances are that he will interfere with the ongoing investigations.

Heita’s defence counsel Kadhila Amoomo informed the court that they will allow for the State to conclude its investigations so that he may approach the court with a formal bail application.

Heita is expected to make an appearance in court on April 12 after the magistrate Michelle Kubersky postponed the matter for further police investigations.