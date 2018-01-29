I am here to work, says Commissioner Shikongo

Loide Jason

Outapi-Commisioner Titus Shikongo who has been appointed as the regional police commander for Omusati has vowed to conduct his duties as a well trained police officer and not as an Omusati resident.

Shikongo said that some people have expectations that, since he is a resident of the region, he would grant favours. “I see it happening but people need to draw a line between work, relationships and friendship. Hailing from this village does not mean I will neglect my professionalism and favour those who are close to me. No work needs to be disrespected,” he said in an exclusive interview with New Era last week at his new office in Outapi in the Omusati Region.

Shikongo takes over from Commissioner Tylves Kampolo, who last month left to take up a posting at the Namibia’s embassy in South Africa. Shikongo was a commander at the police academy, Israel Patrick Iyambo College, in Windhoek.

Shikongo says he is currently visiting traditional, political and national leaders in the region to discuss possible collaborative efforts to reduce crime in the region.

“I already visited the head of the region recently to introduce myself and now I am planning to go see traditional authority to hear their input on how to fight crime and make Omusati region crime free,” said Shikongo.

Shikongo said he believes in a constructive team that works together to make sure that they achieve what needed to be achieved.

He further said he also wants to create a good relationship between the police officers and members of the community.

“This will only happen when the police are responding to calls on time. The community will then trust the police and will be free to report any crime to the police as well as culprits. Then it will make the whole environment free and friendly. Of course with the limited resources we have we will try our level best to deliver,” said Shikongo.