Buchters’ annual sports awards a big hit

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-The 2017 edition of the annual Lüderitz sports awards, primarily aimed at encouraging the town’s youth to take an active interest in sport because of its potential to uplift them into a much better space, was held at the Nautilus Junior Secondary School Hall on Friday.

The town hosted its sports awards ceremony under the local organising committee chaired by well-known sports personality Isaak Hamata. The latter is a product of Lüderitz.

In his statement, national coordinator for the Namibia Schools Sport Union (NSSU) Solly Duiker said the gathering represents the Lüderitz sports awards committee with an opportunity to safeguard the development of sport for the town’s community.

Duiker added that it also demonstrates the local government’s overall commitment towards the promotion and development of sport and recreation among people from all walks of life.

“This commitment derives from our knowledge that sport and recreation serve to build our nation and are an essential part of our efforts to improve the quality of life of all Namibians, especially those who were deprived in the past. ”

The long serving sports administrator indicated that sport contributes a lot to the identity of Lüderitz, stressing that it serves as a focal point for engagement, pride and achievement.

The diversity of sports and sporting activities, including social sport and physical recreation, makes sport an ideal medium to reach men and women from every age group, culture and socio-economic background.

He added that sports programmes have the potential to attract a cross-section of the community, making the sporting environment an effective way of building social networks, particularly at neighbourhood level.

He applauded those in the private sector who made a critical contribution by sponsoring the various sporting activities, including the sports awards ceremony.

Duiker urged others within the private sector to follow suit in an effort to increase the resources government put into sport.

The awards boast 12 different categories in total. Gino Wilson was voted sportsman of the year, while Anna-Lisa Kamati took honours in the women’s category.

Karateka Sensei Bonnie Kabozu for Ryushi-Kan Karate was chief beneficiary when he walked away with prestigious accolades, namely chairman award and best coach of the best development programme of the year.

Junior sportsman of the year award went to James Ruben, while Elgira Hummel walked away with top honours in the ladies division. The prestigious sport team of the year award went to Youngster Football Club, which won the Harders Cup last year.

Administrator of the year award was bestowed upon Tim Ekandjo, who successfully organized the Harders Cup.

Raimond J. Hummer walked away with the chairman’s award while the best sponsor of the year award went to Seaflower Group of Companies. Reginald Jonkers received the award for best referee.

The patron of the Lüderitz sport awards organising committee, !Nami#nus Constituency Councillor Jan Scholtz, said that sport is an essential component in the life of modern man, whether through participation or observation, adding: “Sport is the one thing that can unify a whole community and a nation.”

Vice-chairperson of the committee Bessly Makaula thanked all the sponsors who went out of their way to make the event a resounding success through various donations, including Marco Fishing, Future Energy Fishing, Lüderitz Town Council, Isack Hamata, and LMR Construction.