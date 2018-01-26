Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Namibia Rugby Ltd appoints CEO NEW ERA VIDEOSportSports Video: Namibia Rugby Ltd appoints CEO January 26, 201800 tweet Namibia Rugby Ltd appoints Mervin Green as the new CEO and a general manager for high performance. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here five − two = LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 16.4 ° C 18 ° 15 ° 45% 1.3kmh 0%Sat 32 °Sun 28 °Mon 32 °Tue 32 °Wed 31 ° HIV/AIDSDaughton candidly shares views on HIV December 19, 20170Bank commemorates World Aids Day December 4, 20170Circulating others’ alleged HIV status condemned November 21, 20170