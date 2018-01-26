The other Lifestyle: New Year, New Me

Beauty Ndapanda

We often hear the term “New Year, new me” during January. The allure of self-development is fresh on our minds as we feel determined to take advantage of all the opportunities that are possible for 2018. Let’s take a look at some fundamental elements that can help you to stay focused on your goals this year.

Plan ahead

Before you reach any destination, you need to have a definite plan on how to get there. The same applies to your goals, once you have determined what you want to achieve in your personal life or career, the next step is to create a plan. Writing down your goals in a chronological manner is essential because it gives you a visual presentation of what you want to accomplish. Some of your objectives can seem overwhelming when you look at them from a goal-oriented perspective, your vision becomes clearer when you create daily or monthly to-do lists. Tick off items on your list once they’re done, this will motivate you to keep persevering towards your aim.

Stop worrying

Doubting and worrying are normal emotions that can prevent you from making bad decisions but they can become a hindrance if you are consumed by those feelings. Do your research before you make any major decisions such as starting a business as being well informed about your options will reduce anxiety and stress. After you have made your choice, be determined and persistent with your mission and don’t get distracted by second-guessing yourself. Do what you can to the best of your ability without agonising about things that are out of your control. Problems eventually arise, but you will be able to handle them better when you are calm and collected.

Evaluate opinions

Learn how to receive both positive and negative feedback from people. Whatever you do in life, there will always be those who like it and those who don’t. It is up to you to decide what to do with the opinions about your endeavours. Family and friends will usually give you biased information because they care about you and want to make you happy, their encouragement is good but not always reliable. If you are an artistic or creative individual, you probably want to share your ideas with others in your field who will evaluate your work objectively. Accept praise humbly and let criticism drive you to improve, develop a thick skin but remain open-minded. You can definitely succeed when you stay focused on your goals.