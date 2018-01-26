Thank you Namibia for tackling aviation emissions

On behalf of the global aviation industry, I would like to congratulate the government of Namibia on its decision to take a vital step in the fight against climate change.

Namibia has shown both climate and aviation leadership in deciding to participate in the initial, voluntary, stages of a global scheme designed to offset the growth in aircraft CO2 emissions after 2020.

The Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation, which was negotiated through the UN’s International Civil Aviation Organisation, will ensure that aviation can grow in a sustainable manner for years to come, helping to provide connectivity to people all over the world, whilst dealing with the sector’s CO2 emissions. Namibia’s climate leadership will help make sure that this scheme is a success.

Not only will this produce environmental gains, but the use of carbon offsetting means that it can deliver a number of additional benefits to communities in Namibia and all over the world. Many of the offsetting projects that airlines will invest in from 2020 onwards will take place in developing countries. This means that airlines’ participation will help local communities through creating jobs in renewable energy projects or even through the provision of fuel-efficient cooking stoves.

Of course, this is not the only thing that the aviation industry is doing to reduce emissions. The development of new sustainable aviation fuel is already taking off in thousands of flights all around the world and we are investing billions of dollars in new efficient aircraft and engines.

Through measures such as these and many, many more, aviation, with Namibia’s help, is taking up the climate challenge.

Michael Gill

Air Transport Action Group, Geneva