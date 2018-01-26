Star of the Week: Nikodemus Tekkie Amutenya

Our Star of the Week is Kamanjab-based businessman, Nikodemus Tekkie Amutenya. They say blood is thicker than water.

But when a ‘neglected’ elderly man from Kamanjab approached Amutenya’s residence for food and a bucket of water, the personal encounter that ensued resulted in a complete change of fortunes for the destitute pensioner.

Thanks to Amutenya’s empathy, the 79-year-old Nakale Shishua is now the proud owner of a self-contained one-room house – valued at N$25,000 – an unparalleled shift from the shack he once occupied at an informal settlement. Nakale called on Namibians to embrace the spirit of Harambee and go back to the saying ‘in Africa we share’, as there are a lot of needy elders out there.