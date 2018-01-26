NRU appoints new CEO, creates new commercial arm

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-The Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) yesterday announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Office for the union and a new general manager for high performance as well as the union’s new commercial arm that will be known as Namibia Rugby Ltd.

NRU yesterday unveiled Mervin Green as the new CEO who will solely be responsible for the operations and policy decision of the newly established Namibia Rugby Ltd.

Introducing Green to the media and those in attendance, NRU president Bradley Basson said: “As South African Rugby Union (SARU)’s Senior Manager for Game Development, he was responsible for drafting policies and strategies, as well as directing all junior tournaments and teams. His recent position of General Manager for Strategic Transformation at SARU was to negotiate and liaise with national and provincial governmental sport authorities and he also extensively dealt with the issue of transformation in South African rugby.

“He reported directly to the CEO of SARU and the entire SARU executive as well as the SARU General Council. Internationally he currently holds the position of General Secretary of Rugby Africa, where he provides strategic guidance in terms of developing the game on the continent. He regularly represents SARU and Rugby Africa at World Rugby general council meetings and conferences.”

On his part, Green said he sees the new phase Namibian rugby is entering as an exciting challenge, which he is ready to take on. “I have gained knowledge through years of experience in the game and am ready to plough back by making a difference in Namibia rugby, especially in the areas of development and professionalising the game at club level here in Namibia.” Another new appointment made by the NRU yesterday is that of Peter Harding, who was specially seconded by international rugby body, World Rugby, to come assist Namibia with high performance programmes as well as to set up structures that will create a clear road map for Namibian rugby in terms of achieving various goals in that area.

Harding has been appointed as the new General Manager for High Performance and will be involved with the NRU until the end of the 2019 World Cup.

Touching on Harding, Basson said: “Harding brings in-depth knowledge and skills on running world-class High Performance systems and structures. His experience as Lead for Strength and Conditioning at the English Institute of Sport in London and Qantas Wallabies, among others, earned him the acclaimed position of High Performance Consultant at World Rugby”

On his part, Harding said: “Setting up a functional High Performance structure in Namibia will be beneficial to all national teams in many facets of the game for years to come.”

The newly established Namibia Rugby Ltd is a registered entity and will work closely with the NRU. The purpose of the new Section 21 (not for profit) company is to ensure financial and commercial viability of NRU.

The company will therefore look after the well-being of all national teams, Under 20s and the national Sevens, but with a strong commercial focus on the NRU domestic league and development of rugby throughout the country.