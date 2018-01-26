Missing woman’s family fears the worst

Eveline de Klerk

Swakopmund-The possibility that something tragic most probably befell an Omaruru woman who went missing early December was not ruled out on Wednesday by the Namibian Police and the family of the woman; who have since launched an intensive search for her.

The woman in question, Adolfine Nuwuses, 50, went missing on December 2 from her Ozondje suburb home in Omaruru where she was last seen walking away in the company of a person identified as Axue Gomachab.

Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu yesterday told New Era during a crime briefing that although Nuwuses was initially reported as missing the possibility of foul play is also being

investigated.

According to Iikuyu, Nuwuses was last seen at around 14h00 on Saturday, December 2 when she left her house with Gomachab – a known male person who resided at the Municipal campsite about 10 kilometres from Omaruru. However, she was only reported missing five days later.

He explained that the said man told the police that Nuwuses had left his residence at the farm the same day, saying that she was returning home.

Gomachab’s residence was searched and nothing suspicious could be observed.

“However, she never reached home, but disappeared without a trace,” Iikuyu. He added that family members and the farming community in the area also conducted an intensive search in an effort to locate her, however, their search proved fruitless. “We are currently looking at all possibilities to locate Nuwuses and are also appealing to the Namibians especially residents of Omaruru that can shed light on her disappearance to come forward. Any suspicious observation could be of great help in locating Nuwuses,” Iikuyu said.