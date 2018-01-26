Drawing a line, appointment of foreigners must fall

Making a distinction bewteen two categories which only differ in degree and where there is a continuum, such as that between rich and poor, obviously for some purpose such as deciding who should be eligible for tax relief – it becomes necessary to draw a line what is to count as rich what as poor between them.

Nonetheless, where we draw the line might be to some people arbitrary but that does not mean we should not actually draw the line.

As it stands most cases of drawing the line arise in relation to the law, for instance if the law says you must have a driving licence – you must obtain one in order for you to shift behind the “sticks” (steering wheel) – we can’t debate the law even if there are loopholes to be exploited.

Some of the country’s elite sports codes have made it their sole beat to selectively withhold information with the clear intent to deceive their subjects.

It’s now an open secret that the Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) has announced the much anticipated appointment of the union’s new chief executive officer (CEO) – succeeding Sybrand de Beer.

The latter left the troubled union under a dark cloud following damning allegations of misconduct – leaving the plum position vacant for almost two years.

Yesterday, NRU unveiled its new CEO in the shape of Mervin Green, a South African national who many rugby pundits believe has just taken the position as a welcomed sabbatical semi-retirement.

Please don’t shoot the messenger, the author holds absolutely nothing against the appointment of Green but alas, like in any decent organization or credible institution for that matter there ought to be compliance with rules and

regulations governing their togetherness.

It’s clearly stipulated and well defined in the Namibian Sports Act of 2003 that a person may not hold office as a member of the executive organ if that occupant is not a Namibian citizen, period!!.

It might be argued that the CEO is not an elected executive member notwithstanding the naked reality that his position and standing within the organ is vital to any decisions taken concerning the overall administration of the union.

We cannot hide behind technicalities whilst knowing very well about the consequences of such actions. Cricket Namibia went exactly the same route and managed to get away with murder. Is it perhaps not time now for the hopelessly too tolerant Sports Commission to stand up and be counted because we cannot allow rules to be bent at the slightest provocation.

This sickening tendency of appointing friends and favourites MUST FALL – we have enough blokes in our midst who are capable of filling those positions. I rest my case.