Crash survivor testifies in Mouton case

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-One of two people that escaped death on the night in which Mourne Mouton allegedly killed three people, took the stand for the first time since the traumatic road accident.

Sergeant Queeny Flietes took the stand in the Windhoek magistrate’s court on Wednesday to give a recollection of the events that transpired on July 4, 2015 where a police officer and two civilians died.

Mouton, 21, whose case was provisionally struck from the roll last year made a return to court where now he faces charges of culpable homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving, all of which he has denied guilt.

The prosecution alleges that on July 4, 2015, Mouton intentionally and unlawfully caused the death of Manfred Gaoseb, 35, Werner Simon, 22, and Joshua Ngenokesho (age unknown), by bumping into them. The prosecution further states that Mouton who was a teenager at the time of the accident, was driving recklessly and under the influence of alcohol on that fateful day.

During her testimony Flietes explained that at around 02h00 on the date in question she and her colleague Gaoseb were attending to a housebreaking incident in Hochland Park when they came across three men in a stationary taxi along Sam Nujoma Drive.

Flietes recalled that they stopped to question the three men and at the same time she saw a grey VW polo car approaching them at a high speed.

“I was expecting the car to stop and not bump us even though it was being driven very fast,” narrated Flietes. The car allegedly bumped into the police car that was stationary, consequently hitting Gaoseb and the other two men, killing them instantly.

“We survived because we were missed by luck. You can never forget three people dying in front of you,” recalled Flietes.

In his defence, Mouton through a written plea explanation said that he regrets the unfortunate accident that resulted in the death of three people.

“I deny that I was negligent,” said Mouton. Mouton claims he had swayed off the road when he unexpectedly noticed a man crossing the road. He however, could not see clearly as his vision was blurred by the lights of the car that was parked besides the road facing oncoming traffic.

Speaking on behalf of Mouton, defence attorney Sisa Namandje informed the court that his client was not intoxicated nor did he act intentionally and unlawfully as stated by the prosecution.

More details will unveil as more witnesses are expected to take the witness stand in the ongoing trial. Mouton’s bail of N$6,000 was extended with a warning.