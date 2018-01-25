Rural school receives solar lanterns

Aron Mushaukwa

Itomba-Ikaba Combined School, situated about 90km northeast of Katima Mulilo in the flood-prone Kabbe South area, on Tuesday received a donation of 100 solar lanterns from the Ministry of Mines and

Energy.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, the Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy, Cornelia Shilunga, pointed out that the lanterns were attained with the help of the Electricity Control Board (ECB) and will go a long way in helping learners during study time, particularly at night.

“We brought these solar lanterns for you, and you must make good use of them, and make Ikaba Combined School the best performing school in the region and the country at large,” she said.

In addition to the solar lanterns, the school also received a solar fridge with three batteries and three solar panels.

Shilunga said “this is just temporary” as the government plans to electrify all of the about 400 rural schools countrywide by the year 2020.

“The government is committed to rural electrification and we will make sure that Ikaba Combined School is electrified. We have made a commitment in the Harambee Prosperity Plan to electrify all schools by the year 2020, Ikaba included,” said Shilunga.

Learners could not hide their appreciation for the donation.

“We are grateful for the donation that will help us study at night in order for us to improve our results. We appreciate the good gesture and we are going to put it to good use,” said a Grade 10 learner from the school.

Ikaba Combined School currently has more than 200 learners, and despite facing daunting challenges many rural school face, like no electricity and no hostel facilities, among others, over the years the school has been among the best performing schools in the region in the Grade 10 results.